Are the Houston Rockets A Legitimate Title Contender in the NBA?
In a major road win, the Houston Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies last night, 119-115. In another excellent offensive output from the Rockets, they held on to beat one of the best teams in the league, and now sit at 25-12.
Houston and Memphis are in a tight race for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, as the Grizzlies are 24-14. This win gives the Rockets a little bit of breathing room as we near the halfway point of the regular season. While gaining separation is important, the win also proved that Houston could be a legitimate title contender in the NBA with an impressive resume thus far.
The biggest strength for the Rockets is their defense. Ranking third in defensive rating (107.0), Houston applies suffocating pressure both inside and out of the paint. Wing defenders Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and others are known to be pests while giving solid output on the other side of the ball.
On offense, Houston is starting to improve. After starting the season toward the middle of the pack in terms of offensive rating, the Rockets are now 11th in that category, led by Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Fred VanVleet. Thompson, who is stepping in for the injured Jabari Smith Jr., is elite as a starter, averaging 17.0 points when given the opportunity.
While the Oklahoma City Thunder are the clear No. 1 team in the West, Houston is not far behind. The Rockets lead the season series over the Grizzlies 2-0 while being down to the Thunder in the season series by just one game (2-1). Houston is starting to build a resume good enough to legitimize title contention.
