Rockets Acing Start of Season
The Houston Rockets are off to a great start with a 17-9 record through 26 games.
While the latest matchup came in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Rockets made it to the NBA Cup semifinal, a sign that they can compete with the best in the Western Conference.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale graded all 30 teams in the league from the start of the season to now and gave the Rockets an "A" for their efforts.
"The Houston Rockets are disemboweling pretty much every rush-to-coronate concern that ever existed," Favale writes. "The overarching product is lightyears ahead of schedule—not so much one star away as one complementary-shooter-good-enough-to-crack-the-rotation away."
The reason behind the success has been the defense, which ranks among the best in the NBA. The only way the Rockets could move up to an "A+" is if they found a way to have something more consistent on offense. The Rockets need a player that they can count on to get 20 points per night regardless of how well or poor he is shooting.
If the Rockets can get some consistent offense flowing, they could be a really dangerous team in the Western Conference.
The Rockets are back in action on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Toyota Center.
