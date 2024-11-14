Inside The Rockets

Rockets Add 3-Point Weapon in Mock Trade

The Houston Rockets need to get more shooting.

Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are one of the league's worst shooting teams, and they could look to the trade market for an upgrade or two.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggests that the Rockets should trade Jock Landale, Jae'Sean Tate and a 2026 second-round pick to the Miami Heat for Duncan Robinson.

"Bringing in Robinson now is more about juicing the offense's spacing. The Rockets are 25th in half-court efficiency, 27th in three-point percentage and 22nd in three-point-attempt rate," Favale writes. "Robinson should help improve all of those areas. His spacing and movement open up the floor for everyone else, and he's flashed more inside-the-arc chops attacking closeouts over the past two seasons or so. Adding Robinson's $19.9 million salary to the 2025-26 ledger would matter for certain teams, but Houston isn't one of them. It isn't pearl-clutching cap space after extending Green and Şengün, and Robinson's expiring number could prove valuable in bigger-time trade negotiations next summer."

Robinson, 30, is averaging 9.0 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from distance. While he helps the Rockets in an area of need, the team has No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, so the team doesn't need another backup guard.

Jock Landale has proven to be vital with Steven Adams' health still not at 100 percent, so this particular deal doesn't make sense for the Rockets at this time. However, if an injury were to occur in the backcourt and shooting was needed, this could be an avenue for Houston to look at.

