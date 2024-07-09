Houston Rockets Add Former Lottery Pick to Summer League Training Camp Roster
The Houston Rockets have yet to make their roster for the 2024 Summer League tournament official. As a result, general manager Rafael Stone and coach Ime Udoka are still working through the details.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets have signed Kira Lewis Jr. for the NBA Summer League training camp. Lewis is a former first-round pick (No. 13 overall) by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020.
The former Alamaba prospect played four seasons with the Pelicans but has yet to find a consistent role. The Pelicans traded Lewis to the Toronto Raptors in January. Less than a month, the Raptors sent Lewis to the Utah Jazz.
In 131 career games, Lewis has averaged 5.2 points on 39.7 percent shooting from the field while playing 13.3 minutes.
Lewis will play alongside the Rockets' top overall selection (No. 3 overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft, Reed Sheppard. Undrafted free agent N'Faly Dante will join Sheppard in Las Vegas. Dante signed with the Rockets following the end of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Second-year forward Cam Whitmore will likely play for the Rockets for his second Summer League stint. Houston will open its Summer League tournament on July 12 against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Thomas & Mack Center. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
