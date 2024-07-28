Houston Rockets' Alperen Şengün Drafted 10th Overall in "Ultimate" Re-Draft
Alperen Sengun's career year led to him finishing third for Most Improved Player of the Year honors. However, if not for a season-ending ankle injury, Sengun may have ended his third season with the award.
Yet, despite falling short, Sengun had a career season in which he averaged 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 63 games played. Sengun made major improvements during his first season playing under coach Ime Udoka.
As a result, Bleacher Report's Bryan Toporek recently completed the "ultimate" NBA re-draft, which features each of the top young players finding a new home. The Cleveland Cavaliers took Sengun 10th overall, solidifying his place as one of the league's top young players.
"Şengün set career highs across the board last year with 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals in only 32.5 minutes per game. Like Jokić, he's a preternatural passer who can deliver no-look, behind-the-back dimes as if he were a point guard in a 7-footer's body," — per Toporek.
Sengun's potential was on full display during the Rockets' 13-point victory over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on March 5. He scored a career-high 45 points in the win, along with 16 rebounds, five steals, and a block.
In May, Sengun vowed on social media that he would be "greater" during the 2024-25 season in hopes of helping the Rockets end their four-year postseason drought.
