Rockets Alperen Sengun Set To Return Monday Night vs. Mavericks

After missing one game due to lower back pain, Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun is set to return Monday night against the Mavericks.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas announced that second-year big man Alperen Sengun will be available for Monday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Sengun missed Saturday's contest against the New York Knicks due to lower back pain. Bruno Fernando started in Sengun's absence and added five rebounds and a pair of blocks.

"We did not play well last game," Sengun said. "We were not as focused...I wanna be back healthy so I can have my old energy."

Before his one-game absence, Sengun said he started developing back pains over the previous few games. After going through his pre-game workout on New Year's Eve, Sengun said he and the medical staff decided to shut it down.

Coach Stephen Silas credited the absence of Sengun as one of several reasons behind the Rockets committing 25 turnovers against the Knicks.

"We missed him last game," Silas said. "[His absence] makes a big difference. His role has improved our offensive flow. We talked about the relationship between him and Jalen [Green] when it comes to drive-and-kicks and pick-and-rolls."

Sengun has appeared in 32 games and is averaging 14.3 points on 55.1 percent shooting from the field and 8.7 rebounds.

His best game came on Dec. 26 against the Chicago Bulls. Sengun finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while helping the Rockets take a 133-118 victory inside the United Center.

