Rockets Alperen Sengun Out vs. Jazz Due to Illness

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will be without second-year prospect Alepren Sengun for Monday's contest against the 3-0 Utah Jazz.

Coach Stephen Silas announced during his pre-game media availability that Sengun is out due to an unknown illness. The Rockets' team physicians are currently "trying to figure out" Sengun's illness.

Sengun, who has taken the helm as the Rockets' sixth man to start the 2022-23 campaign, has averaged 15.7 points and 10.0 rebounds through the first three games of the season.

With Sengun out, the Rockets will be missing four players in their western conference match against the Jazz.

Silas said Jae'Sean Tate, who has yet to play a game this season, remains day-to-day as he recovers from an ankle injury. Silas also mentioned that it will be "a while" before the Rockets see the return of Burno Fernando (left knee soreness) and TyTy Washington (left knee sprain).

During the Rockets' season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, Fernando recorded 10 points and nine rebounds inside the State Farm Arena. He sustained a knee injury during Friday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

With Fernando and Sengun out against the Jazz, the Rockets will likely see more from second-year prospect Usman Garuba.

Garuba started in place of Fernando during the Rockets' 125-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. He finished the game with eight rebounds, six points, four steals and two assists.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN