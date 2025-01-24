Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Alperen Sengun Trying to Blaze His Own Trail

Alperen Sengun is trying to make a name for himself for the Houston Rockets.

Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is in his fourth season in the league, and he's beginning to establish himself.

While many compare him to Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis or Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, Sengun wants people to consider him as an individual.

"Yeah, I used to like it. But now I have all my game, you know? Now I have a lot of stuff. I’m using some moves from Jokić. I’m using some moves from Dirk (Nowitzki). All the stuff I’m using, I’m watching people and I’m seeing what I can do. I used to like (the Jokić comparison), but now I have my own sh–. Of course they still call me Baby Jokić, but that doesn’t bother me," Sengun said of the comparisons to other star players.

Sengun is averaging a double-double while leading the Rockets to the second-best record in the West. The Rockets don't have any playoff success, which is why his legacy has yet to stick, but he is certainly on the right path.

If Sengun can keep things going for the Rockets, the team will be in great hands for many years to come.

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Tipoff from RocketMortgage Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

