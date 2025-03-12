Amen Thompson’s Status for Suns-Rockets
On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets are set to take on West rival Phoenix in what they hope will be their fourth-straight win.
Following a three-game skid versus the Kings, Thunder and Pacers, the Rockets have since won three games, and are looking to reclaim a higher spot in the West since dropping to No. 5.
Unfortunately, they’ll face the Suns without their young star in Amen Thompson.
On the season, Thompson has been a breakout star, averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55% overall. His offense has seen a jump in both production and efficiency, and his defense has already blossomed to what many experts thought it could be prior to his drafting in 2023: All-Defense level.
Suffice it to say, he’s been pivotal to Houston’s 40-25 efforts this season, and their likely bid in the NBA postseason for the first time since 2020. The team had no choice but to move him into the starting lineup following a few other injuries, but he's cemented his place there, nonetheless.
In a bout with the Pelicans Saturday — where the twin added 15 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and a block — he rose for a jumper and came down on Karlo Matkovic’s foot, injuring his ankle. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday, Thompson is expected to be out for 10-14 days,
While it certainly isn’t ideal to miss Thompson for that time span, the Rockets dodged a major bullet in that they’ll get him back with enough time to find a groove before the Playoffs.
The Rockets and Suns tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
