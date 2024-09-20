Rockets Among Top Teams In Play For Jimmy Butler
The Houston Rockets have an interesting decision to make as the 2024-25 approaches. There's been a lot of buzz surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and his potential departure from the organization.
Butler did not sign an extension with the Heat this offseason, and although he has a player option for the 2025-26 season, there's speculation that he may decline and enter free agency next summer. The 35-year-old would turn down $52.4 million for the 2025-26 season, but could secure a long-term contract if he does decide to enter free agency.
The Rockets are reported to be a team in play for Butler's services. According to oddsmaker Bovada, Houston has +600 odds to land the former All-NBA player, behind the Miami Heat (+125), Brooklyn Nets (+250), and Golden State Warriors (+300).
If the Rockets decide to pursue Butler, depending on his situation in Miami, they have the assets to trade for him, or the money to lure him in free agency.
Houston boasts young talent and draft capital that could be used in a trade. However, if the Rockets decide they don't want to give up assets for Butler, they can always sign him in free agency. The team's current stars, Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green, have not been signed to extensions yet. If Houston wants Butler, they can dip into the first apron, as they currently have the eighth-highest cap space in the NBA.
The decision will be either the cost of money, assets, or both. Houston speeds up their timeline by going after a star in his mid-30s. If the Rockets do decide to pursue Butler, their odds of landing him are pretty good.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.