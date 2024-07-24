Houston Rockets Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule
The Houston Rockets announced on Wednesday their four-game pre-season schedule ahead of the 2024-25 season. The announcement comes three days after their 2-3 record during the Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.
The Rockets will begin their preseason schedule on Oct. 7 in a home match against the Utah Jazz. It will be the start of a two-game road trip that will conclude on Oct. 9 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After a quick two-game road trip, the Rockets will finish their preseason schedule with a pair of home games. Inside the Toyota Center, the Rockets will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 15 and the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 17.
While the Rockets' core players will have a chance to compete, the preseason will be a chance for Houston's rookies and two-way prospects to establish themselves on an NBA floor.
No. 3 overall pick and Summer League standout Reed Sheppard will play significant minutes. While in Las Vegas, Sheppard started to showcase why he belonged in coach Ime Udoka's rotation as a rookie. He averaged 20.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals.
Sheppard will join a roster that led the Rockets to their most successful season in the post-James-Harden era. Last season, the Rockets finished the 2023-24 campaign with 41 wins under Udoka's guidance.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.