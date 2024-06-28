Houston Rockets Announce Schedule for NBA’s 2024 Summer League Tournament
The NBA announced Friday morning the schedules for the 2K25 Summer League Tournament, which will take place from July 12 to 22 in Las Vegas. The Houston Rockets will open the Summer League on July 12 against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Thomas & Mack Center. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard will headline the Rockets' Summer League roster. As a freshman at Kentucky, Sheppard became one of the nation's best guards, averaging 12.5 points while shooting 52.1 percent from behind the arc.
Undrafted free agent N'Faly Dante will join Sheppard in Las Vegas. Dante signed with the Rockets following the end of the 2024 NBA Draft. As a two-time member of the All-Pac-12 First Team, Dante averaged a career-best 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21 games for the Oregon Ducks.
Second-year forward Cam Whitmore will likely join Dante and Sheppard for his second Summer League stint.
As a rookie, Whitmore averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.0 steals while leading the Rockets to a 5-1 Summer League record. As a result, Whitmore took home Summer League MVP honors. The Rockets advanced to the championship game, where they fell 99-78 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Whitmore had arguably his best performance of the tournament, scoring 25 points, four rebounds and two blocks to lead the Rockets to a 115-101 victory over the Utah Jazz on July 16.
