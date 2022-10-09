Rockets Announce Signing Of Veteran Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced the signing of veteran big man Willie Cauley-Stein Sunday morning. According to The Athletic, the Rockets signed Cauley-Stein to a training camp roster spot in August.

Before his short stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in February, Cauley-Stein spent the previous three seasons playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

Cauley-Stein began his career as a no. 6 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He has averaged 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds throughout his career.

Outside of Alperen Sengun, the Rockets have five big men on their roster in Bruno Fernando, Derrick Favors, Usman Garuba and Boban Marjanovic. Marjanovic, who the Rockets acquired during their departure from Christian Wood, could be released before the start of next season.

After the trade that sent Wood to the Mavericks, the Rockets are seeking a big man who could backup Sengun during the 2022-23 campaign.

Fernando signed a four-year contract ahead of the Rockets' first preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. He became an enforcer in the middle of last season by averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds on an average of 10.0 minutes a game.

In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more with the Rockets, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

The Rockets drafted Garuba with the no. 23 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. He missed 25 games due to a wrist injury. Following surgery and appearing in 24 games, Garuba averaged 10.0 minutes during the 2021-22 season.

