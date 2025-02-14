Rockets Are Consistent, But One Problem Still Lingers
The Houston Rockets are parking themselves at the All-Star break feeling pretty good about themselves.
The Rockets are sitting in the top six in the Western Conference, which is a step or two higher than many expected them to be at the start of the season. Considering the Rockets were a lottery team a year ago, this isn't a step, but rather a leap.
While the Rockets are moving in the right direction, ESPN insider Michael Wright pumps the brakes a little bit, keeping Houston at arms length when solidifying itself as a true contender.
"Houston coach Ime Udoka expressed frustration last season about the team's inconsistency," Wright writes.
"This season, the Rockets seemed to have fixed that issue, losing consecutive games just twice before the most recent six-game skid. Houston started its current four-game homestand by snapping a six-game losing streak, holding Toronto to 87 points. The performance marked the 10th time this season the Rockets have held an opponent to fewer than 100 points. But injuries are mounting with Fred VanVleet out and Alperen Sengun becoming the latest casualty, playing just three minutes Sunday before leaving the game because of back spasms.
The Rockets should be getting VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. back in the lineup in the first few games after the All-Star break, and that should go a long way as the team tries to jockey for positioning in the Western Conference playoff picture by grabbing a top-four seed that grants them homecourt advantage in the first round of the postseason.
