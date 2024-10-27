Houston Rockets are Still Trying to Put Together a Complete Game
The Houston Rockets visited San Antonio for the first of two straight matchups with the Spurs. The Rockets, fresh off a 20-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies, took on a Spurs team who lost their opening-night game.
The Rockets had a slow start for the second straight game. Even though they were tied with the Grizzlies at 38, the defense was nonexistent in the first quarter. That was the case again last night, as the Spurs were able to get whatever they wanted in the first quarter.
The Spurs led 38-31 after the first quarter and the second quarter was even worse for the Rockets.
The Rockets did make adjustments on the defense, as they only allowed 24 points, but the offense fell off a cliff. The Rockets only scored 10 points in the quarter and trailed by 21 at the half.
Just as they did against the Grizzlies, the Rockets flipped the script in the second half. They won the third quarter by three points and dominated the fourth quarter 37-22 but fell just short, 109-106, after the Rockets turned it over late in the game on a fast break and Jalen Green missed a game-tying 3-pointer. The loss highlighted an issue the Rockets have had in the first three games, and that is putting together a complete 48-minute game,
In each game so far this season, the Rockets have had a great half and a really bad half. In their season opener, they controlled the game in the first half and led by double digits. In the second half, the Hornets took over, outrebounding the Rockets 33-12 and outscoring them 61-45.
Game two for the Rockets saw themselves trailing 62-59 at the half. Unlike game one they were the aggressor in the second half as they dominated each facet on their way to a 128-108 victory. Even though it is early in the season the Rockets have not had a complete game.
It's only been three games, and if this inconsistent performance had occurred in January instead of at the beginning of the season, it might not be as noticeable. However, the Rockets need to address these issues quickly. The Western Conference is highly competitive, and it's crucial not to fall behind in the standings.
The Rockets will have a chance to revenge Saturday loss when they face the Spurs again Monday night.
