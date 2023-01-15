Rockets at Clippers Preview: Hollywood Swinging

The Houston Rockets will try to end their four-game regular season series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a much-needed victory after losing nine consecutive games.

The Houston Rockets (10-32) will continue their four-game California road trip Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers (22-22) inside Crypto.com Arena. This game will mark the fourth and final meeting of the season. Los Angeles holds a 3-0 record against Houston.

The Rockets will attempt to end their nine-game losing streak after falling 139-114 to the Sacramento Kings Friday night. Jalen Green scored 25 of his 27 points during the first half.

"He is a talented young man who has a lot of skills," Coach Mike Brown said. "He can score from all three levels. We started double-teaming him more in pick-and-roll situations and said, 'hey, someone else is going to beat us.'"

Rockets vs. Clippers Broadcast Information:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 15 Time: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) DOUBTFUL

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report:

Paul George (right hamstring) OUT

Luke Kennard (right calf) OUT

John Wall (abdominal soreness) OUT

Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion) Out

Moussa Diabate (non-COVID illness) QUESTIONABLE

Three things to watch:

TyTy Washington Jr. is back from G League outing:

The Rockets recalled rookie point guard TyTy Washington Jr. from the G League 12 hours after setting a new franchise single-game scoring record for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Washington scored 53 points and 10 rebounds. But the Vipers fell short in a 134-113 loss to the Stockton Kings.

The rookie prospect had established himself as Houston's backup point guard before his third G League assignment. And with Kevin Porter Jr. missing his second consecutive game due to a left toe contusion, Washington may set a career-high in minutes played (20) against the Clippers.

Finding a way to score points:

The Rockets have had a rough offensive outing since falling to the Miami Heat on Dec. 15. They currently rank last in the NBA in points per game (107.6), 3-point shooting percentage (31.8) and offensive rating (108.2).

Houston will have to find a way to score points against one of the top defensive teams in the Clippers. Los Angeles is a top-five defensive team that ranks fourth in opponent points per game (110.1), fifth in opponent field goal percentage (46.2) and eighth in defensive rating (111.1).

But with the Clippers dropping seven of their last eight games, their defense has declined in recent weeks, allowing their opponents to score an average of 116.9 points.

Playing against Kawhi Leonard for the first time since 2021:

Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. If nothing changes before tip-off, the Rockets will play against Leonard for the first time since April 2021.

In 27 career games against Houston, Leonard has averaged 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. His best game against the Rockets in the regular season came on March 6, 2017. He led the San Antonio Spurs to a 112-110 victory with 39 points (12-18 FG, 4-5 3PT), six rebounds and five assists.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN