Rockets Win vs. Hawks 'Could Be' a Defining Win, Says Coach Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets (4-14) currently have the worst record in the league. But the talent and potential of the team have hardly been in question.

Luckily, Friday's thrilling 128-122 win over the Atlanta Hawks - and the team are seen as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference - showed that the budding talent on one of the league's youngest teams is capable of producing wins even when faced with adversity.

And even though the Rockets might not make it to the postseason this year, Houston coach Stephen Silas admitted that the win over Atlanta could be a defining game that helps the team turn the corner.

"Usually they're revealed after the fact," Silas said Friday. "It could be one of those defining-type games, but there always are during the season. It's just never revealed until after."

One could argue that the Hawks couldn't have played much better. Atlanta got a whopping 83 combined points from its two stars, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, and won the turnover battle 14-22. The Hawks led by as many as 16 in the second half, putting the Rockets in a place where they could've easily given up and laid down.

But the response to adversity speaks volumes to the character of a Houston team that will look to use Friday's win as a springboard to further success.

Rockets guard Jalen Green was as happy as anyone about the win. But while he admitted the performance showed team-wide growth, he's not concerned about making a statement to the league just yet.

"We're not really worried about sending no message, we're just worried about internal things, keeping our head, playing hard every night, and just coming out and doing what we do," Green said.

The Rockets will have to keep a one-game-at-a-time mindset as the season treads on, something they'll need to have at the forefront of their minds when the Oklahoma City Thunder come to Toyota Center Saturday night for tip-off at 7 p.m. CT.

