Houston Rockets Bench Dominated in Win over Knicks
The Houston Rockets defeated the New York Knicks, 109-97, in a game they controlled from start to finish. This game served as a much-needed bounce-back performance. After facing challenges in their first six games, Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet delivered their best performance.
The Rockets rebounded after an overtime loss to the Warriors, in which they had trailed by as much as 31 points before making a comeback that ultimately fell short. This game also showcased the Rockets' bench unit, which delivered its best performance of the year by outscoring the Knicks' bench 30 to 3.
They also outrebounded the Knicks backups 21 to 4. It wasn't the Rockets highest bench scoring game of the season, but it was the team's most well-rounded effort. In previous games, the Rockets have had big games from both Amen Thompson and Tari Eason.
The problem is that although their top two bench players have performed well in crucial games, the rest of the team has struggled to contribute. Steven Adams has been gradually eased back into play but has missed several games. Reed Sheppard is still adjusting to the NBA's speed and hasn't yet found his rhythm. Additionally, Cam Whitmore has faced challenges with his 3-point shooting and has been inconsistent throughout the season.
On Monday night, the Rockets had several bench players who contributed significantly. Sheppard had his best game of the season, scoring seven points and grabbing two rebounds. Meanwhile, Adams recorded five rebounds and three assists, highlighting his often-overlooked passing ability.
The Rockets will need more from Cam Whitmore at some point this season, but last night against the Knicks, we saw them get contributions from more than just Eason and Thompson.
Last night's 30-to-3 Rockets advantage off the bench could be the springboard the Houston second unit needs to become one of the best in the NBA. The Rockets are back in action Wednesday as they host there in-state rivals the San Antonio Spurs.
