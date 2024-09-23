Houston Rockets Bench Improved Across the Board Last Season
The Houston Rockets improved in a lot of areas last season.
They improved their defensive rating, allowed points per game, and allowed 3-point shooting, including turning the ball over less than the previous three seasons. The Rockets also improved in the most critical area: wins.
The team significantly improved their bench production, turning it into one of their strengths. This transformation is particularly impressive considering their initial struggles at the beginning of the season.
Early in the season, the bench struggled mainly due to injuries to players like Tari Eason and their first-round pick, Amen Thompson. Even Jock Landale struggled at the beginning of the season, which added to the Rockets' struggles off the bench.
The bench production improved when Thompson recovered from his early injuries and demonstrated why he was a top-four pick. Cam Whitmore quickly emerged as the steal of the 2023 draft, providing instant offense off the bench.
Veterans such as Jeff Green and Aaron Holiday had standout moments throughout the season, particularly in the second half. When you examine the statistics, you can clearly see the extent of the team's improvement from the previous season.
Looking at the statistics from last season compared to the previous one, the Rockets' bench improved in several categories, starting with going from bottom of the league in plus/minus to the top-10.
The second unit improved from No. 27 to top-four in turnovers per game, going from 5.9 to 4.5, which helped the Rockets commit their fewest turnovers in a season in franchise history.
Another considerable jump was the 3-point shooting. In 2022-23, the bench unit ranked No. 29 in 3-point shooting at 30.8%, while last season, the second unit ranked a respectable No 18 in the league, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.
The bench finished in the top-10 in field goal percentage, a significant improvement from finishing No. 25 the season before. The Rockets bench continuously improved every month last season as the rookies and veterans established better chemistry on the court.
Keep in mind that this was without Tari Eason for most of the season and Steven Adams, who might be the Rockets' best bench players this season. Now, add in Reed Sheppard, and Houston may have a top-five bench unit this upcoming season.
