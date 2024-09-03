Houston Rockets' Best Defenders Entering the 2024-25 NBA Season
The Houston Rockets were one of the best defending teams in the NBA last season. With a defensive rating of 112.8, Houston was tenth in the league in that category, with their biggest reason for going 41-41 being the lack of offensive efficiency.
Coming into the 2024-25 season, the Rockets have the same core combination of veterans and young talent, with many looking to take a step on both sides of the ball. As one of the deepest teams in the NBA, who are Houston's top defenders entering this season?
3. Tari Eason
Eason played just 22 games for the Rockets last season before a lower leg injury kept him out for most of the season. At 6-foot-8, the 2022 first-round pick is a versatile defender who averaged 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks last season.
Although it was a small sample size, Eason had a 106.3 defensive rating in his sophomore season, making him one of Houston's best defenders. He can guard most positions and could close out games if the Rockets need another defensive player on the floor in the fourth quarter.
2. Dillon Brooks
Brooks is known to be one of the league's biggest pests. He's a guy you'd hate to go up against because you never know how he's going to agitate you. Aside from the antics, though, Brooks will start at small forward for Houston and should look to be more comfortable in year two with his new team.
Last season, Brooks finished with a 116.3 defensive rating, and played in 72 games, showcasing his durability. Although 2023-24 was statistically the worst defensive season of his career, Brooks has a career defensive rating of 113.8, and we've seen him be an on-ball nightmare with the Memphis Grizzlies.
1. Amen Thompson
Despite being a rookie last season, Thompson was arguably Houston's best defender when he was given the opportunity. Coming off the bench for most of the year, Thompson was a Swiss Army knife, averaging 1.3 steals with a 109.0 defensive rating.
Thompson has warranted talks of starting over guys like Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. as he continues to develop and mature, with the only caveat being his age and inexperience. However, with an already-polished defensive game, there's no reason why Thompson couldn't start and finish games guarding the opposing team's best player.
