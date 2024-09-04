Houston Rockets' Best Playmakers Entering the 2024-25 Season
Last season, the Houston Rockets struggled in the playmaking department, ranking 25th in assists per game (24.8) and 27th in assists percentage (59.4%). While this number should tell you Houston doesn't have great passing, it's actually misleading.
The Rockets ranked so low in assists because they struggled to earn them in the shooting department. Houston ranked 24th in true shooting, 27th in field goal percentage, 23rd in three-point percentage, and 20th in offensive rating. The real issue is the shooting, while the playmaking is actually very abundant. Who are the Rocket's best playmakers entering the 2024-25 NBA season?
3. Amen Thompson
Thompson averaged just 2.6 assists per game in his rookie season, but showed glimpses of his playmaking which will likely take a step in his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-7 first-round pick has a lot of promise to be a great all-around player in the league, and after averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals, he's already contributed in all facets of the game.
2. Alperen Şengün
Şengün established himself as one of the best passing bigs in the league, averaging 5.0 assists to go along with 21.1 points per game. The Turkish center nearly got an invitation to the All-Star Game because of this, but was narrowly snubbed.
Şengün has a play style similar to that of Nikola Jokić, with an elite feel for the game at 6-foot-11. He'll look to finish second in assists for the Rockets for the third year in a row.
1. Fred VanVleet
VanVleet, while a great scorer, will primarily contribute to the Rockets in the playmaking department. Even with Houston's offensive struggles, he still averaged 8.1 assists, which was seventh in the NBA.
The former Toronto Raptor is entering his second season with the Rockets, and while the team has playoff aspirations, part of that will rely on VanVleet and Şengün to create for others. The other half is for the supporting cast to be able to knock down shots. If VanVleet was able to average such high assist numbers through Houston's shooting struggles, imagine how his numbers once the Rockets start hitting shots.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.