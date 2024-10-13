Breaking Down Steven Adams' Role With the Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets made a significant move by acquiring Steven Adams from the Memphis Grizzlies last season, and his role for the upcoming season is expected to be pivotal. Adams, known for his physical presence and defensive prowess, is set to bring a new dynamic to the Rockets' lineup.
Adams is renowned for his defensive capabilities, and the Rockets are counting on him to be their defensive anchor. With his size and strength, Adams is expected to be a formidable presence in the paint, protecting the rim and deterring opponents from easy baskets.
Adams' ability to alter shots and grab rebounds will be crucial for the Rockets' defense, especially in a league that increasingly values versatile big men. He’s averaged 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks throughout his career.
Rebounding is another area where Adams excels. In his last full season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he averaged 11.5 rebounds per game. The Rockets will rely on Adams to continue his rebounding dominance, providing second-chance opportunities on offense and limiting opponents' scoring chances on defense. His presence on the boards will be essential for the Rockets' overall game plan, especially after fixing a glaring depth problem at the center position.
Perhaps the best part of Adams joining this team, he will provide a veteran presence and leadership to a young Houston squad. The Rockets are extremely young, and their core is built of players with just a few years of NBA experience.
The team’s stars, Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green, have not been to the playoffs. Adams lives for the postseason, playing April and May basketball for the majority of his career. He can help the young core navigate its way through tough battles and if the Rockets get to the playoffs, he will have an increased role.
