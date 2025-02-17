Rockets' Cam Whitmore Hopes to Heat Up After All-Star Break
Houston Rockets second-year pro Cam Whitmore has been grinding through the season with the team.
Things started off rough for Whitmore, who found himself on the outside looking in for Ime Udoka's rotation early in the season.
However, after a stint in the G League, Whitmore was able to earn his spot back with the Rockets, but he still has more work to do.
The Rockets' All-Star break will give Whitmore a chance to recover as he begins to encounter a tricky time for Houston. As Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. get worked back into the rotation, Whitmore's minutes could be at risk of getting cut once again.
And when the playoffs come around, Whitmore is far from guaranteed a spot in the postseason rotation.
Whitmore will have the chance to prove himself going into the latter part of the season, but his inconsistencies throughout the year have made him an unlikely candidate for those few minutes off the bench in the backcourt.
The Rockets are jockeying for positioning in the Western Conference playoff picture, currently holding on to the No. 4 spot in the standings. Every game coming up will be crucial for the Rockets, and Udoka won't hesitate to bench those underperforming in favor of the stronger players.
The Rockets are back in action on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.
