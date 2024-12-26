Houston Rockets: Cam Whitmore Proving Value
The Houston Rockets are one of the deepest and most talented teams in the NBA, finally proving that in the form of its outright No. 2 ranking in the Western Conference.
The team’s “Core 7” has been lauded as one of the best of in the league, with a variety of young talents that should yield quality NBA players either now or in the future. But with seven youngsters fighting for opportunity, there’s bound to be an odd man out, and so far in the 2024-25 season, that’s been forward Cam Whitmore.
In his first-ever NBA season, Whitmore proved his scoring mettle, adding 12.3 points on 45% shooting. But it was clear the Rockets needed more from him than just shooting.
His second year with the franchise has been a topsy-turvy one, featuring ups, downs and everything in between. He struggled to score the ball out of the gate, shooting just 39% from the field in the team’s first six games and adding little else.
Since then, he’s seen a number of G League designations, putting in work with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Prior to his taking the floor against the Pelicans on Dec. 19, Whitmore hadn’t seen the NBA court since Nov. 11. And even against New Orleans, he played just three spot minutes, adding four points.
Against Toronto on Sunday, Whitmore finally got another chance to prove himself in Ime Udoka’s rotation. Across 14 minutes, he scored 11 points on 50% shooting, hitting a triple and adding four rebounds, one assist and one steal in finishing as a +13.
That parlayed into him getting even more time against Charlotte on Monday, adding 17 points on 16 shots with eight rebounds and three stocks.
While his sophomore season hasn’t been perfect, Whitmore has, in the least, demonstrated that the talent is very much still there if given the opportunity. Now, it will be up to Houston to carve out a role for the young forward, or send him somewhere that will.
