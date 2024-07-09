Houston Rockets' Cam Whitmore Set to Make Second Summer League Appearance
The Houston Rockets announced their mini-camp roster for the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 in Las Vegas. The summer tournament will run from July 12 to 22. Houston's No. 3 overall pick, Reed Sheppard, will make his debut with the franchise Friday night against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, the Rockets will see the return of reigning Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore. As a rookie, Whitmore averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.0 steals while leading the Rockets to a 5-1 record in Las Vegas. His performance earned him Summer League MVP honors. Houston advanced to the championship game, where they lost 99-78 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Whitmore had arguably his best performance of the tournament, scoring 25 points, four rebounds and two blocks to lead the Rockets to a 115-101 victory over the Utah Jazz on July 16.
Whitmore went on to establish himself as a substantial member of coach Ime Udoka's rotation. He finished the 2023-24 season averaging 13.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field during the final nine games.
Whitmore led the Rockets to an 11-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 11. He notched his fifth-career 20-point game with 21 points inside the Crypto.com Arena. His best game of the season took place during Houston's 29-point win over the Toronto Raptors. Whitmore led the way with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals.
"He can score the ball, and we knew he was the type of athlete he showed on the court; that was pretty obvious," general manager Rafael Stone said in February. "I think he’s flashed really, really high-end offensive talent."
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.