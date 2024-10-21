Rockets' Cam Whitmore Wants to Become a 3-Level Scorer
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore is entering his second season in the NBA. The Rockets drafted him at No. 20 in the 2023 NBA draft. Going into the draft, many saw Whitmore as a potential top-five pick.
The Rockets had this thought, as Cam Whitmore was brought in for a workout, considering him a potential candidate for the No. 4 overall pick. Ultimately, the Rockets drafted Amen Thompson with that pick.
Even after not being selected in the top-five, most believed that Whitmore would be off the board long before the Rockets drafted again at 20. As the picks continued to come in and Whitmore was still on the board, it became clear that the Rockets had a chance to select the former Villanova wing.
The Rockets not only secured Thompson, who some believe was possibly the second-best player in the draft, but they also could select Whitmore without trading up. Whitmore exceeded expectations last season, becoming one of the Rockets' best shooters and, for brief stretches, one of the best bench scorers in the NBA.
There was a stretch last season where Whitmore almost scored a point a minute, which is excellent for any player, let alone a rookie. Coming into his second season, many expect Whitmore to take the next step and possibly become one of the best bench players in the entire league.
Before Whitmore's basketball camp at Pro-Vision Academy, he told Rockets on SI that he wants to become a more efficient 3-level scorer this upcoming season.
Last season, Whitmore had a 3-point shooting percentage of 35.9%, placing him among the top 10 rookies who attempted three or more shots from beyond the arc. He ranked fifth in average 3-pointers made per game, achieving this in under 20 minutes of playing time.
Whitmore discussed his desire to enhance his catch-and-shoot performance, noting that he shot below 30% on these opportunities last season. Additionally, he emphasized that a crucial part of becoming a well-rounded scorer is developing the ability to create his shot from the mid-range.
Last season, Whitmore attempted only 22 midrange shots. In comparison, Thompson, still working on his outside shot, took 37 midrange attempts. To develop into a three-level scorer, Whitmore must diversify his game by incorporating more shots from the ten to nineteen-foot range.
The fact that Whitmore himself recognizes the need to continue to improve his game says a lot about his mindset going into his second season. With Whitmore's work ethic don't be surprised to see him improve his all-around offensive game.
Whitmore and the Rockets begin their 2024-25 regular season Wednesday as they host the Charlotte Hornets.
