Houston Rockets Came Close to Reuniting With Veteran Point Guard Patrick Beverley
Former Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley will continue his career overseas. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley has signed with the Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
While the move came as a surprise to the general public, Beverley did have a few teams in the NBA to show interest in his services. According to Christos Saltas, the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets wanted to sign the veteran guard to a veteran's minimum. A deal with Beverley would have been a reunite with the Rockets.
Beverley spent two seasons overseas before signing with the Rockets in 2013. Beverley became a staple of Houston's success during the early years of James Harden's tenure. He started alongside the future Hall-of-Famer in four of the five seasons they spent together. Beverley averaged 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 291 career games.
In 2014, Beverley notched his first of three All-Defensive Team awards. His highest honor came in 2017 when the league awarded him All-Defensive First Team. However, following the 2016-17 season, the Rockets traded Beverley to the Los Angeles Clippers for Chris Paul.
After four seasons with the Clippers, Beverley also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.
Beverley spent the 2023-24 season playing with the Philadelphia 76ers, who later traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks in February.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.