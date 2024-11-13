Houston Rockets Can Buck Trend for First Time Since 2020
The Houston Rockets finally moved on from the rebuilding phase last season when they hired Ime Udoka and brought in veteran free agents like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. That led to the Rockets finishing with their best record since the 2019-2020 season.
The Rockets' 19-game improvement from a season ago was the best in the NBA and led to renewed optimism for the 2024-25 season. Even though it has been an up-and-down season at times, the Rockets have won five out of their last six games.
On Wednesday night, the Rockets will host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Toyota Center. If the Rockets win, they will achieve a record that they have only reached once in the past four seasons: four games above .500.
Yes, you heard that correctly. The Rockets have, at most, been four games over .500 once in four seasons. The last time the Rockets were more than four games over that mark was the last season they made the Playoffs, which was the 2019-2020 season.
That was James Harden's last full season with the Rockets before his now-infamous departure the following season. The Rockets finished 44-28 that season and were knocked out of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in the second round.
After their second-round exit, the Rockets experienced the worst three-year stretch in franchise history. If they win tonight and Friday, the Rockets will achieve a four-year high of five games over the .500 mark.
That would be the next step in the Rockets goal of putting the rebuilding years in the past as they try to get to the playoffs for the first time in over four seasons. It would make it that much sweeter considering the last time the Rockets were five games over .500 was Harden last full season with the team.
