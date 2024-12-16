Inside The Rockets

Rockets Can Get Back on Track in Late December

The Houston Rockets have a winnable stretch at the end of the month.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets may be eliminated from the NBA Cup, but they will get right back in the swing of things in their regular season schedule.

Fortunately, the Rockets will get a chance to rest for a few days before returning to action, and it's a crucial stretch for the team.

The Rockets have seven games left between now and the end of the calendar year, and many of them offer winnable opportunities.

Houston will play the Western Conference's worst team in the New Orleans Pelicans twice before 2025 on Thursday at home and the following Thursday on the road.

Sandwiched in between the Pelicans meetings is a visit to the east coast to play the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets in a back-to-back. The Hornets could be a difficult game on the second night of a back-to-back, but they are injured beyond belief and shouldn't field the same roster that beat them in Houston on opening night.

To close the year, the Rockets host the Minnesota Timberwolves (also on the second night of a back-to-back) and the Miami Heat two days later. These are the hardest games in the stretch, but if the Rockets can win those, they will have a ton of momentum going into 2025.

The Rockets and Pelicans are back in action on Thursday at Toyota Center.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

