Rockets Can't Afford to Lose Game 2 vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets aren't facing elimination in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors, but they could benefit from a win to even the series.
Sports Illustrated writer Nate Cunningham detailed the success rate for teams that start a series dropping the first two games.
"A team that goes up 2–0 in the playoffs goes on to win its series 92.6% of the time. That's about as much of a certainty in professional sports as you can get," Cunningham wrote.
"When down 0–2, teams are just 34–425.
"But it's worth noting that there's increased parity in the NBA today. While the occurrence is still exceptionally rare, 22 of the 34 comeback series victories have taken place since 2000."
The Rockets fell 95-85 in Game 1 against the Warriors as the team struggled to make shots. As a team, the Rockets shot under 40 percent from the field and just over 20 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
The Rockets will have to shoot better in Game 2 in order to grab the win, and they will have the support of the home crowd behind them, which is a luxury that the team shouldn't get used to since the series will be heading to San Francisco for Games 3 & 4.
The Rockets are 18-11 following a loss this season, and two of those defeats came in the final two games of the year.
Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 8:30 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on TNT.