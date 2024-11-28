Rockets Can't Ask for Better First Quarter of Season
The Houston Rockets are 20 games into their season, and things look very positive after the year's first quarter.
The Rockets are off to a 14-6 start, which is lightyears better than what the team had been producing for the past four seasons.
It feels like a new energy engulfs the Rockets, and the way that they have been playing in the first 20 games is reminiscent of a playoff-caliber squad.
It took a year to get comfortable under new coach Ime Udoka, but the Rockets have come into the season with an understanding of what's expected, and that has resulted in a fast start.
On offense, the Rockets can win in multiple ways with several players holding the ability to get hot on any given night. While it isn't the most efficient, the defense makes up for it by being one of the league's best.
Houston's size 1-5 allows the team to switch a lot and make it challenging for opposing offenses. The positional strength at each spot on the floor has worked in its favor, and that's something the Rockets need to carry with them for the rest of the season.
The Rockets still have yet to accomplish anything, but if they continue along their current trajectory, the sky is the limit for what this team can do.
