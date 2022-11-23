Center Bruno Fernando Could Return For Rockets Friday vs. Hawks

HOUSTON — The 2022-23 season started as a promising year for Bruno Fernando. He signed a four-year contract following an impressive training camp and started the first two games at center for the Houston Rockets.

But Fernando's season came to a halt after going down with a knee injury during the Rockets' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 21. He has missed the last 15 games due to the injury. But after his second consecutive day going through a full practice, Fernando hopes to return to the lineup soon.

"He has good energy when he walks into the door," coach Stephen Silas said. "The guys listen to him. He's loud and is always laughing. But he is serious when he needs to be. He is a guy that has seen different coverages than other players on this team, and he is not afraid to let guys know about it."

Fernando said while he was inactive, he spent most of his time studying film at the Toyota Center, especially since he lives alone.

Fernando noticed how effective Kevin Porter Jr. is coming off a screen with his left hand and that Eric Gordon could use more screening to create his shot. He believes that the small details he picked up while away could help him become a better player.

"We always have iPads in our lockers, and I've spent a lot of time watching film," Fernando said. "For me, it was about finding the simple things and how to implement myself to make it better."

Silas announced following Wednesday's practice that Fernando "has a chance to play" in one of the Rockets' back-to-back home games, which will begin Friday against the 10-7 Atlanta Hawks.

Houston will close their four-game homestand Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT for both games.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN