Rockets Center Bruno Fernando Moves Closer To Return Following Successful Practice

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas was disappointed that a handful of players missed Tuesday's practice inside the Toyota Center but was happy to see center Bruno Fernando.

Silas said he did a good job going through a live practice, as Fernando continues to move closer to a return. His return could come Friday night when the Rockets take on the 10-7 Atlanta Hawks.

Silas did not indicate whether or not Fernando will regain his role as the Rockets' starting center. But he did reveal how he envisions Fernando playing alongside Usman Garuba and Alperen Sengun.

"There is a possibility he would be on the floor playing with [Usman and Alperen]," Silas said. "Once Bruno returns, it's going to be a little bit harder putting together rotations at the five and four."

Fernando sustained a left patellar tendinosis during the Rockets' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 21 and has missed the previous 15 games. Prior to his injury, an impressive training camp led to Houston signing Fernando to a four-year deal.

After joining the Rockets in February, Fernando became an enforcer in the middle by averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game.

In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

He notched a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the season ranked 21st in defense. Before Fernando's arrival, Houston had possessed the league's worst defense.

"It just proves that you must stay ready in this league," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "He got an opportunity, and we all know what Bruno can do. I've been familiar with Bruno. He's an energy guy who hustles and does the dirty work. Every team needs a player like Bruno."

