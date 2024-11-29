Rockets Center Steven Adams Receiving Limited Minutes Thus Far
Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has seen limited playing time this season despite the team's success. Houston is 14-6 through 20 games, but Adams has appeared in just nine games, most recently putting up two points, four rebounds, and one block in seven minutes of action last night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Adams, who joined the Rockets in a trade earlier this year, has been recovering from a right knee surgery he underwent in October 2023. This recovery process has been a long journey, with the first year dedicated to rehabilitation and the second to a mix of rest and playing time.
Adams' playing time has been carefully monitored due to the need to avoid setbacks in his recovery. Despite his limited minutes, Adams has shown glimpses of his skill that was valued in the past, averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.
However, Adams' playing time has also been affected by matchup decisions. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has opted to use Jock Landale as the backup center in certain games due to better matchups. Landale is more agile and can space the floor with a better shot. Adams has struggled with mobility and has been a defensive liability at times, leading to Udoka's cautious approach.
Adams himself has been patient and realistic about his recovery process. This cautious approach is aimed at ensuring that Adams can return to his full strength without risking further injury. Even with limited minutes, Adams is a veteran presence both on and off the floor for a young Rockets team f