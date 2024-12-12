Charles Barkley Rips Houston Rockets Following Win Over Warriors
On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets did the unthinkable, snapping a 15-game losing-streak to the Golden State Warriors in a 91-90 dog fight. Golden State’s dominance over the Rockets dated back to February of 2020, but Houston exorcised its long-time demons in a defensive-minded victory.
With the win, Houston punched their ticket to NBA Cup semifinal, where they’ll face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for a chance at the in-season tournament finals.
Despite the gritty win, Inside the NBA host and former 11-time All-Star Charles Barkley had harsh words for the Rockets.
“They don’t have any idea how to play basketball,” Barkley started. “They play the game strictly on talent. They should’ve won that game by— they have so much more talent than the Warriors. They’re not ready for primetime, the refs had to give them this game tonight.”
There’s certainly some merit to Barkley’s remarks, though there was likely better timing than the team’s biggest win of the season. Houston owns a swath of young talent, almost all of which is still developing in numerous areas. While the team has been thriving with defensive effort and intensity, its offense has taken somewhat of a backseat, especially in terms of ball security, shot-selection and more.
Barkley seemed to agree with that sentiment.
“They’ve got a bright future,” he continued. “But man, they’re going to have to learn discipline, learn how to take care of the ball, they got to learn shot selection.”
Despite room for improvement, the Rockets are tied for No. 2 in the Western Conference, trailing only the Thunder, who they’ll face on Saturday.
