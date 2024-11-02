Inside The Rockets

Rockets Coach Excited to See Jalen Green's Growth

Jalen Green has been improving for the Houston Rockets this season.

Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is beginning to take another step in the right direction towards his development.

In the team's 108-102 win against the Dallas Mavericks, Green scored 23 points while grabbing 12 rebounds, proving to be valuable on both ends of the floor.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka has also recognized how much he has improved over the course of the last few months.

"He’s been phenomenal all year, as far as that," Udoka said via Houston Chronicle reporter Jonathan Feigen. "I think he really grew toward the end of last year. Now, it looks like he’s getting whatever he wants, whether it’s for himself or others. Some of those that he used to miss at times and kind of rush into a crowd, over-penetrate, he’s [now] making the right reads."

So far this season, Green is averaging 27.6 points per game, which is one of the best marks in the NBA through five games. It's a small sample size, but it's a glimpse into what Green can become. If he is capable of playing like this over the course of the season, the Rockets could very well have Green's potential fill out and have a superstar on their hands.

Green and the Rockets will look to win their third game in a row as they host the Golden State Warriors tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

