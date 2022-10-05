Rockets Coach Stephen Silas "Doing Better" Amid NBA Health and Safety Protocols

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets were without coach Stephen Silas for the second consecutive day during practice Wednesday morning. Silas entered the NBA health and safety protocols on Tuesday. According to assistant coach John Lucas II, Silas is "doing better."

"We just want to make sure he is alright," Eric Gordon said. "We definitely want him to come back and get back on track as we continue to go through training camp."

To keep their head coach in the loop amid his absence, Lucas said the team sent footage of practice for Silas to review at home.

Silas' status for Friday's preseason game against the 1-0 Toronto Raptors is uncertain. But if he is unable to return for the Rockets' second preseason game, Lucas will take the helm as head coach.

When Silas left a game in December due to dehydration, Lucas took over coaching duties during the Rockets' road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

"We have a system in place, and we will do what we normally do when Silas is here," Lucas said. "Hopefully, he is here on Friday."

While filling in as head coach, Lucas has stayed true to Silas' strategic plan for the Rockets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Silas has placed a hefty emphasis on sharing the ball on offense. Lucas admitted to using choice words to get Silas' team back to moving the ball during practice. The Rockets recorded 32 assists during their preseason victory against the Spurs.

"We have to get people to accept the role they are going to be put in," Lucas said. "Today, we did a better job at finding minutes on when to play guys. This is a very competitive camp for minutes."

Lucas said players and the rest of Silas' coaching staff have remained healthy.

