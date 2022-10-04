Skip to main content

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

The Houston Rockets were without coach Stephen Silas during practice on Tuesday after he was placed in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas has entered the NBA health and safety protocols — the team announced Tuesday afternoon following his absence from practice.

Silas was in attendance for the Rockets' preseason victory against the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night. According to assistant coach John Lucas II, the team is hoping to have Silas back in the next day or so. 

"We miss him because he is our leader," Lucas said. "We got through practice today. I will talk to him later today to see what he would like for us to work on tomorrow." 

The NBA revamped its health and safety protocols ahead of the 2022-23 campaign in August. Vaccinated players and team personnel members will only be tested when they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 will be immediately separated and put into isolation — the same protocol used during the 2021-22 season. The league will not require masks should someone test positive. 

"We just have to keep building," Lucas said. "We have a system in place. And we have to deal with what we have."

The 2022-23 campaign will be Silas' third season as coach of the Rockets. His status for Friday's preseason game against the 1-0 Toronto Raptors is uncertain. If Silas is unable to return for the Rockets' second preseason game, Lucas will take the helm as head coach. 

