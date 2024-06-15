Houston Rockets Complete Pre-Draft Meeting With Hofstra's Prospect Tyler Thomas
The Houston Rockets held a pre-draft meeting with a handful of prospects on Friday morning, headlined by the University of Houston's Jamal Shead. However, the Rockets are also interested in several other guards they could target in the 2024 NBA Draft.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets also met with Tyler Thomas, a senior from Hofstra. Thomas is entering the draft as one of the most underrated players but as one of the best scorers in the nation. As the reigning CAA Player of the Year winner, Thomas averaged a career-best 22.5 points on .462/.371/.861 shooting splits. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 33 games.
The Hofstra Pride Men Basketball Team finished the 2023-24 season with a 20-13 record, with Thomas taking the helm as the school's leading scorer.
In addition to Thomas and Shead, the Rockets also held pre-draft workouts with N’Faly Dante (Oregon) and Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State). Houston will have two picks entering the draft. Their top overall selection will come at pick No. 3, while they also hold the No. 44 pick in the second round.
Shead averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks during his final year at Houston. In addition to the Rockets, the former starting point guard for the Cougars has had several pre-draft workouts, including those with the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
