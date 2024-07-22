Houston Rockets Conclude Summer League with Loss vs. Trail Blazers
The Houston Rockets finished their 2K25 Summer League Tournament in a 105-95 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night inside the Cox Pavilion. With the loss, the Rockets finished the tournament on a three-game losing streak amid a 2-3 record.
Trevor Keels led the Rockets on the night with a team-best 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, 6-of-7 from behind the arc and four assists. In addition to Keels, Houston had five players who scored in double figures. Jermaine Samuels Jr. added 16 points, while Orlando Robinson posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, did not play in the Rockets' final Summer League game. Sheppard played in five of the four games, averaging 20.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.
Reigning Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore played in three of the Rockets' five Summer League contests. He finished the tournament averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Kennedy Chandler led the Trail Blazers with 21 points. Kris Murray added 20 points and nine rebounds.
No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan did not play in the Trail Blazers' final game. He finished his Las Vegas tenure averaging 9.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and a Summer League-best 4.3 blocks across the first four games.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.