The Rockets Continue to Give Back to the Houston Community
On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Rockets and Navy Federal Credit Union took part in a revitalization and food distribution project at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 581.
Rockets' President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr, forward Tari Eason, and Houston legend Gerald Green participated in today's event with Navy Federal Credit Union employees and military personnel.
They participated in various cleanup projects, such as painting, general maintenance, and distributing food from the Houston Food Bank. Today's event continues the Rockets' tradition of honoring military personnel.
The Rockets honored military members and their families during Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards. The Military Appreciation Night event featured various in-game activities to recognize military personnel for their service.
During Tuesday's event, members of the Rockets organization spoke to the media about the importance of giving back to the community. Tari Eason shared his thoughts with Rockets on SI about what it means to him to be involved in such a worthy cause.
Eason has a special connection to today's event, considering both his parents served in the military. He also greeted some of the volunteers and troops and spoke to everyone in attendance.
Eason also took pictures and helped pass out groceries from the Houston Food Bank to the community members.
Before the event, we heard from former Houston Rockets guard Mike James, who played for the Rockets from 2004 to 2005 and again from 2007 to 2008. James spoke about the importance of giving back and highlighted Tari Eason's bright future.
We also heard from Gretchen Sheirr, the Rockets' President of Business Operations. Sheirr told SI how much it means for current and former Rockets players to continue giving back to the community.
The Rockets have prioritized showing support to the Rocket fans and the community not just during the holidays but all year. Today's event was another example of that commitment and its positive impact on everyone involved.
