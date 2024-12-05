Rockets Continuing a 13-Year Trend This Season
The Houston Rockets lost their final NBA Cup Group game, falling to their Sacramento Kins 120-111. Although the Rockets took an early lead, they struggled to regain control after the second quarter. Aside from the defeat, the game's most notable aspect was its conclusion.
With over a minute remaining in the game, Alperen Sengun drove to the basket but missed his layup. Following the miss, Sengun appeared visibly upset, feeling that he had been fouled. In response, Ime Udoka went to court to express his dissatisfaction with the no-call.
Udoka and Sengun were ejected from the game, and afterward, Udoka expressed his feelings about the officiating.
The Rockets attempted one more free throw than the Kings in their game on Tuesday. However, they felt that they were the more aggressive team throughout the night and should have gone to the free-throw line significantly more than they did.
When you examine the statistics, it becomes clear why Udoka's approach was likely justified. The Rockets have consistently been one of the most aggressive teams this season, particularly in their pursuit of scoring near the basket and in the paint.
The Rockets currently rank second in free throw attempts, following last season when they were among the top six in this category. Under head coach Ime Udoka, Houston has maintained a long-standing trend of getting to the free throw line at a high rate, a practice that has been consistent for the past 13 seasons.
The Rockets have ranked in the top ten for free throw attempts per game for 13 consecutive seasons, starting in James Harden's first season with the team. Harden consistently led or was among the leaders in free throw attempts per game year after year.
One positive aspect that persisted after the Harden era and throughout the rebuilding years in Houston is the Rockets' ability to get to the free-throw line. Although the team's 3-point shooting percentages can fluctuate and their offense sometimes struggles to score, they can consistently rely on this area of their game.
The Rockets travel to San Francisco to take on the Warriors as they look to end a 14-game losing streak against Golden State Thursday night.
