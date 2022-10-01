Skip to main content

Rockets Converting Bruno Fernando To Two-Way Contract

Ahead of their first preseason game, the Houston Rockets have converted Bruno Fernando's deal to a two-way contract.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have signed their second player to a two-way contract before the start of the 2022-23 season. As first reported by HoopsHype, the Rockets have converted Bruno Fernando's exhibit contract to a two-way deal.

The Rockets now have a pair of players on two-way contracts, as undrafted rookie Trevor Hudgins became the first.

During the second half of the 2021-22 season, Fernando became an enforcer in the middle by averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds on an average of 10.0 minutes per game. In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

He notched a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the season ranked 21st in defense. Before Fernando's arrival, Houston had possessed the league's worst defense.

"It just proves that you have to stay ready in this league," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "He got an opportunity, and we all know what Bruno can do. I've been familiar with Bruno. He's an energy guy who hustles and does the dirty work. Every team needs a player like Bruno."

The Rockets acquired Fernando at the trade deadline in February. He was a part of the package that landed Houston Dennis Schroder from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Daniel Theis.

