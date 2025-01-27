Rockets' Core Dominates Offensively in Win Over Cavaliers
The Houston Rockets have emphasized a title-contending resume after last night's 135-131 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. While defense has been the main focus in the Rockets' early success this regular season, the offense propelled Houston over Cleveland.
The Rockets showed versatility in the win over the best team in the Eastern Conference. A big part of the offensive dominance was the performance from the starters. The MVPs of last night's win were Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson.
Sengun furthered his All-Star case with 26 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. He has been the star in Houston, continuing to score, rebound, and facilitate. Fans can't help but compare the Turkish center to Nikola Jokic, whose scoring, rebounding, and facilitating abilities have made him a three-time MVP.
Green has been Sengun's partner in crime and showcased that last night with 26 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 shooting from three. While he struggled with inefficiency and inconsistency to start the season, Green has had an incredible start to 2025, already having won Western Conference Player of the Week.
Perhaps the most impressive of them all was Thompson, who rounds out the Rockets' young core. If there's any analogy to give the 21-year-old, it's a Swiss Army knife. In the win over the Cavaliers, the forward logged his second career triple-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, one steals, and two blocks.
Thompson was everywhere for the Rockets, scoring with efficiency on offense while also making big plays on and off the ball defensively. At 6-foot-6, he rebounds like a center, passes like a point guard, and can defend one through five despite coming off the bench for most of his early career. Thompson has taken full advantage of his starting opportunity since Jabari Smith Jr. went down with a broken hand.
The win over the East's best team further puts Houston on the map this season. While the core is extremely young and has no experience in the postseason, these big wins and performances silence the doubters and prove that the Rockets can make a deep playoff run, perhaps even one for the title.
