Houston’s Cornerstones Are Heating Up
The future of the Houston Rockets was always in the hands of their two cornerstones selected in the 2021 NBA draft. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have held the keys to the franchise since their arrival. They've each displayed the potential to become stars in this league, but they haven't often been able to perform at the same level together.
That's why their game against the Washington Wizards could be indicative of an important shift in the team, and the franchise cornerstones could be turning the corner themselves.
The first half against the Wizards was an example of the inconsistency both players have faced this season. Green struggled to create efficient shots, and Sengun didn't take advantage of opportunities by missing looks in his repertoire. Amen Thompson brought the energy to start the game while his leading players struggled to get going.
Houston even got down double digits to end the first quarter against a team that hasn't reached double-digit wins yet.
Things turned around in the second half, largely due to the increased activity by Green and Sengun. The two players went off for 36 combined points in the third quarter as the Rockets gained separation before taking control for the rest of the game. While each player had a great quarter individually, how they played together was an example of their potential as a duo.
Sengun got to show the full arsenal of his abilities. He finished well at the rim and even hit a few shots further away from the basket. He also showed off some of his passing and play creation during the run. Green benefitted from some of Sengun's passing as well.
Green splashed a few threes directly off passes from his big man running mate. It helped that Green had a hot shooting night against the Wizards. He created space that allowed he and Thompson to get to the rim and score.
Fred VanVleet also contributed to the offensive outburst, picking up double-digit assists with 12. However, it's clear that the performance of the young guns is the main takeaway from this game.
The young players must start to figure out how to best play with each other, and they need to experience playing well together even if it's against lower-tier teams.
The Rockets need more confidence and experience with each other playing at a high level. The more often they can recreate those kinds of performances will bode well for when they must bring that energy into a game with higher stakes.
Thompson, Green and Sengun have the highest ceilings of any other player on the Rockets when everything is clicking, but especially the latter pair. The star duo for Houston has the rare ability to create shots for themselves and the gravity to open looks for other players as well.
So far, they haven't recreated their success consistently. However, more games like their victory against the Wizards will help them find the formula to create that sort of success more often. Sengun and Green stand to benefit most to experiencing some consistent success together.
