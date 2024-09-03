Rockets Could Be 'Ready for Launch'
The Houston Rockets stayed relatively quiet this offseason after going for big splashes the summer before, but they are still expected to make some progress.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Rockets could be ready "ready for launch."
"While they didn't make major moves this offseason, they might still expect another step up the ladder given the nearly roster-wide potential for continued improvement," Buckley writes. "If you allowed yourself to fully indulge in optimism, you could talk yourself into there being a legitimate handful of future stars on the roster. Alperen Şengün has arguably hit that level already, and Jalen Green looked the part through much of last season's latter half. Amen Thompson might be a serviceable jumper away from being scary. Jabari Smith Jr. flashes high-end ability at both ends. And we haven't even mentioned Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore or Reed Sheppard yet. Houston's young core is fully loaded, and the Rockets have enough assets to support it with a fast-forward type of trade if they need the lift."
The Rockets won't have it easy in the stacked Western Conference. However, with Ime Udoka returning for his second season and the team far more comfortable around each other, there won't be as steep of a learning curve this year.
That could be the difference in getting the Rockets back to the postseason for the first time in four years.
