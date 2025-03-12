Rockets Could Be Turning Things Around
The Houston Rockets came out of the gates strong, but things have slowly come back down to earth for them as the season has continued.
However, the Rockets might be in the midst of another hot streak after winning three consecutive games.
Despite the recent winning streak, The Athletic's Law Murray is concerned about their trajectory over the course of the season.
"Houston got off to a great start this season, but it has dropped a level every other month. That’s not too surprising. It’s hard to maintain a strong defense all season, especially when you are as young as Houston and get to the point when injuries are a growing factor," Murray writes.
"The Rockets were relatively healthy in the first half of the season, but now Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., invisible rookie Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson have all had or are now facing multi-week absences. Jalen Green is still here, but he’s also still woefully inconsistent, making only 41.2 percent of his field goals since late January."
However, VanVleet could be back soon and the Rockets continue to find ways to win. Houston's opponents from here on out have a win percentage of .500, meaning they should have some winnable games coming up.
The next contest comes against the Phoenix Suns tonight at 7 p.m. CT inside the Toyota Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.