Inside The Rockets

Rockets Could Have Best NBA Draft Lottery Ever

The Houston Rockets could walk away with the top two picks at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery.

Jeremy Brener

May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; People walk past the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery board at McCormick Place
May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; People walk past the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery board at McCormick Place / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Rockets will be watching ping pong balls on Mother's Day as they anticipate where they will be selecting at next month's NBA Draft.

The Rockets will likely walk away with a mid-lottery selection as part of their James Harden trade with the Brooklyn Nets, but there's a reality where Houston ends up absolutely dominating the lottery.

In a perfect world, the Rockets would like to have the top two picks in the NBA Draft, and there's the slightest chance that it could actually happen.

The Nets' pick that they are sending to the Rockets is unprotected, meaning no matter where it ends up, Houston will have the selection. However, their own pick — currently slated to be No. 12 overall — must wind up in the top four for Houston to retain, and there's only a 7.1 percent chance for that to happen.

According to TikTok creator Ryan Hammer, the Rockets have a 7.2 percent chance to nab their fourth consecutive top-four pick, a 1.4 percent chance to have both picks land in the top four, and a 0.14 percent chance to land both Nos. 1 & 2. However, there's a 3.1 percent chance that neither pick ends up in the top 10.

Ultimately, the chances are slim for the Rockets to move up from their spot. However, in the slim chance it happens, fans should certainly tune into the lottery.

Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.