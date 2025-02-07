Rockets Could Sign Veteran PG on Buyout Market
The Houston Rockets made a few quiet deals ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Jaden Springer from the Boston Celtics and Cody Zeller from the Atlanta Hawks.
The chances of either of those two making some noise for the Rockets is slim, but the team could make some ruckus on the buyout market with a player who will likely be looking for a new home really soon.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Marcus Smart was traded by the team to the NBA-worst Washington Wizards in a four-player, three-team deal.
Given Smart's timeline not matching up with the Wizards, chances are that the team will agree to part ways. That gives Smart a chance to sign with a new team, and that's where the Rockets come in.
The Rockets have a connection with Smart through head coach Ime Udoka, who coached the veteran point guard in 2021-22 with the Celtics when they went to the NBA Finals.
The Rockets should have an open roster spot, and Smart should be a candidate for that.
Smart will have other suitors around the league, especially for those who need a point guard more than the Rockets do. A return to the Celtics should also not be ruled out for Smart.
While Smart may not be part of Houston's rotation in the playoffs, his experience in the postseason with Udoka will make the Rockets more well-rounded. He likely won't sniff the court ahead of Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday or Reed Sheppard, but having a player of Smart's caliber on the team as the 15th man gives the Rockets a very deep squad going into the latter part of the regular season.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Dallas Mavericks, who will see Anthony Davis make his team debut. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
