Rockets Defense Must Stay Strong vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets find themselves with a chance to complete a 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors if they can find a way to win tonight's Game 7 at Toyota Center.
The Warriors have been in this position before, coming out on both the right and wrong ends of the result.
If the Rockets are going to complete the comeback against the Warriors, they have to continue playing defense at a very high level.
"The Warriors have been here before. Their rich playoff history has put them in almost every scenario. They’ve famously blown a 3-1 lead entirely in the 2016 NBA Finals, but they’ve also lost a 2023 Game 6 to the Sacramento Kings at home and then gone on the road to win Game 7. Curry had 50 points that day," The Athletic insider Anthony Slater wrote.
"Curry might need somewhere near a repeat for the Warriors to save this series and season in Houston."
In Game 6, Curry scored a team-high 29 points and Jimmy Butler added 27 of his own, but the rest of the Warriors beyond the dynamic duo combined for just 51 points. That was nowhere near enough to beat the Rockets.
Houston's defense was the primary reason behind the victory, and if the Rockets are going to come out on top for Game 7, they will have to continue playing at the same level they've been at for the past few games.
Tipoff for tonight's Game 7 is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.